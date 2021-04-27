Police arrest suspect involved in Kailua shooting that injured 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday, April 27, following a shooting in Kailua that injured one person.

The incident happened Monday just before 3:30 a.m. at the Kailua Texaco gas station.

According to Emergency Medical Services (EMS), police received a call from someone who heard a “pop” noise. Upon arrival, EMS attended to a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the body.

A 32-year-old man remains hospitalized in serious condition.

