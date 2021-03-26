Police arrest suspect involved in deadly confrontation in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian motor vehicle collision that occurred in Kapolei early Friday morning.

A 41-year-old Pearl City man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the hit-and-run collision.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The incident took place in the area of Randolph St. and Midway St. at approximately 1:15 a.m. on March 26.

According to police, a 52-year-old man from Kapolei and his co-worker, a 36-year-old man from Aiea, got into an argument. The 52-year-old left the area and returned shortly after. Upon returning, another confrontation began to ensue between the 52-year-old, the 36-year-old and his friend, a 41-year-old man from Pearl City.

Police said as the 41-year-old Pearl City man attempted to the leave the scene in his vehicle, he fatally struck the 36-year-old Aiea man and fled the scene.

Shortly thereafter, police arrested the Pearl City man for Accidents Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury and Negligent Homicide in the Third Degree.

At this time, neither speed, drugs, or alcohol appear to be contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 17th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 10 at this same time last year.