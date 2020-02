Honolulu police have arrested Manu K. Sorensen.

The 28-year-old is suspected of murder in connection with a deadly shooting late Saturday night.

According to police, Sorensen and another man were attempting to rob a game room off Kapiolani Boulevard when Sorensen shot a 31-year-old man. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The other suspect was arrested for robbery, but police say Sorensen fled the scene.

He was arrested Monday, at approximately 2:45 p.m., in Hauula.