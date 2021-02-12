Police arrest suspect in connection to Ala Moana store robbery, Kahala home-break in

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a robbery at Restaurant Row that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and say it is not the only crime he has been linked to.
Police said, the suspect was one of two men who allegedly broke into the Opal Fields jewelry store on Ala Moana Boulevard in early February. The suspects then allegedly attacked a security guard who tried to stop them, according to police.
HPD believes the same 40-year-old suspect was also involved in a break-in at a Kahala home in November, 2020, where a victim was tied up. An unrelated but similar break-in also occurred in December, 2020, on Waialae Iki Ridge.
The suspect was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary, according to HPD.
His bail has been set at $300,000.