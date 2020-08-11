Police arrest suspect in alleged overnight stabbing in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) —  Police have arrested a suspect in an alleged overnight stabbing in Waikiki.

It happened just after midnight near the Sheraton Waikiki area on Kalakaua Avenue.

EMS officials say that when crews arrived they found a 40-year-old security guard with multiple stab wounds to his right shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

