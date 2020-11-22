Police arrest suspect after double-stabbing in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department arrested a 36-year-old suspect after he allegedly stabbed two people in Kapolei on Nov. 20.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near a strip mall on Kamokila Boulevard. The suspect was arrested for two counts of second-degree murder.

Police say the suspect got into an argument with a 24-year-old man before stabbing him multiple times. The suspect then stabbed another male victim, according to police.

The 24-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. Witnesses told KHON2 that they heard gunfire in the area, but officials have not confirmed whether shots were fired.

The identities of the suspect and the victims have not yet been released.

It was originally reported that only one victim had been stabbed. Officials later clarified that there were, in fact, two victims.