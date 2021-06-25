Police arrest suspect accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers want to thank the public for their assistance in identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Monday, June 21.

Officials said the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. Monday at an apartment on Philip Street in the McCully area. According to police, the suspect allegedly knocked on the victim’s door, forced his way in and assaulted her. The victim was a 71-year-old woman, according to CrimeStoppers.

On Friday, June 25, police arrested a 33-year-old man for three counts of sexual assault in the first degree and burglary in the first degree in connection with the sexual assault that occurred on Philip St.

CrimeStoppers said the arrest happened in the downtown area, and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.