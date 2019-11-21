Police arrest second woman in connection to aiding a wanted federal fugitive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A second woman has been arrested for allegedly aiding then federal fugitive Orlando Manguchei.

On November 19, 2019, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Boggs-Kaui for harboring and concealing fugitive Orlando Manguchei, who led police on a 7-day manhunt through the mountains of Kauai.

On November 20 at around 9 p.m. U.S. Marshals and Honolulu Police located and arrested 41-year-old Leona Boggs-Kaui of Kauai at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as she was trying to board a flight leaving Oahu.

Her criminal history includes arrests and convictions for narcotics, theft of a firearm, criminal contempt of court, and violations of parole and probation.

If convicted, Boggs-Kaui faces up to five years in federal prison.

Boggs-Kaui will appear in federal court on Thursday, November 21, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.