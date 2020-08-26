Police arrest Pahoa man wanted on child sex assault charges in Washington State

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fugitive wanted in Washington State on child sex assault charges has been arrested on the Big Island.

Police arrested 40-year-old Eric Roloson on August 24 without incident. He was living in Pahoa.

Roloson is wanted in Cowlitz county, Washington for two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation

He is being held without bail pending extradition proceedings.

