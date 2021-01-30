Police arrest one, seize cash, machines from McCully game room

File – Gambling machines inside of the illegal game room in McCully, Oahu, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (HPD)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested one woman and seized over a dozen gambling machines and cash from an illegal McCully game room during the evening of Thursday, Jan. 28.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

Exterior of the illegal game room in McCully, Oahu, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (HPD)

Gambling machines inside of the illegal game room in McCully, Oahu, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (HPD)

HPD says, the District 7 Crime Reduction Unit, District 6 Crime Reduction Unit and the Narcotics/Vice Division were responsible for executing the search warrant.

Members of the public are asked to call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808)-723-3933 to report illegal gambling.

Police also busted two illegal game rooms in Kaakako on Wednesday, Jan. 27.