Police arrest one, seize cash, machines from McCully game room

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested one woman and seized over a dozen gambling machines and cash from an illegal McCully game room during the evening of Thursday, Jan. 28.
A 49-year-old woman was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
HPD says, the District 7 Crime Reduction Unit, District 6 Crime Reduction Unit and the Narcotics/Vice Division were responsible for executing the search warrant.
Members of the public are asked to call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808)-723-3933 to report illegal gambling.
Police also busted two illegal game rooms in Kaakako on Wednesday, Jan. 27.