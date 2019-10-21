Police arrest more wind turbine project protesters in Kalaeloa overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More arrests have been made as another transport of equipment makes its way to Kahuku for a controversial renewable energy wind farm.

We’re told that three trucks began transporting the equipment at around 1:15 a.m. from the AES Baseyard.

According to police 26 people have been arrested as of 3:30 a.m.

One person was arrested for disobedience to police officer as well as another arrested for trespassing and chaining himself to the gate.

