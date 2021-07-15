Maruo Sykap arrested in Honolulu after months-long search

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maruo Sykap is in custody after the State Sheriff Special Operations Fugitive Unit located and arrested him in the downtown Honolulu area on Thursday.

Sykap was wanted for a no bail grand jury bench warrant for first-degree robbery. He was indicted by a grand jury on April 30, which was his second indictment in less than a week; the first involved his brother, Mark, for allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman on Kalākaua Avenue.

Sykap was arrested on five outstanding grand jury warrants including:

(1) No bail warrant for Robbery in the First Degree

(1) $100,000 warrant for Assault in the Second Degree

(1) $60,000 warrant for Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree and Driving without a License

(1) $60,000 warrant for Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree.

(1) $11,000 warrant for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle

He was processed at the Sheriff Division Booking and Receiving Station and transported to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Sykap is ordered to appear in court for an arraignment and plea hearing on July 22. The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said it is pursuing multiple prosecutions.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips online or via the P3 Tips App.