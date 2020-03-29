Police arrest man suspected of striking victim with a bat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an assault that happened in the Waikiki area on March 20 at 11 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, two 30-year-old men were arguing. That argument then escalated physically. One man then used a bat and struck the other man.

Police later arrested the suspect on March 26 for second-degree assault. He remains in custody, pending investigation.

