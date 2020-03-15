Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a kidnapping case that stemmed from an incident in the Kalihi area on March 13 around 5 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 35-year-old man and his girlfriend, 21, were arguing when the man began to assault her.

The man pushed his girlfriend into a vehicle without her permission and kept her from leaving, police say.

Police later located the man, identify him and arrested him for kidnapping and abuse of family and household members (AFHM) on March 14 around 12:45 a.m.

He remains in police custody, pending investigation.