Police arrest man accused of robbery, theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to a robbery that happened on January 15 around 10:33 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a male suspect entered a commercial establishment and tried to leave without paying for some of the items he took. When a 31-year-old man tried to stop the suspect, the suspect assaulted him.

The suspect was shortly located on Young Street and Wong Ho Lane and was arrested robbery in the second degree and theft in the fourth degree around 11:08 a.m.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.