Police arrest Kihei man for alleged theft, robbery on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) arrested 35-year-old Rodger Reklai of Kihei for second-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft on Monday, Aug. 30.

According to officials, Reklai allegedly walked up to two women on the sidewalk in front of 1214 South Kihei Rd. and grabbed one of their bag straps around 6:10 p.m. The second woman tried to stop him but struggled and all three fell to the ground, police said.

Reklai stood up and allegedly took one of the victim’s glasses that also had fallen to the ground.

Passing motorists in the area who witnessed the incident yelled and honked their horns, police said, causing Reklai to leave the area. Some people followed Reklai until police arrived, MPD reported.

MPD arrested Reklai at about 6:50 p.m. and they said glasses and drug paraphernalia were found in his possession. The 35-year-old’s bail was set at $21,000.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact detective Kamuela Mawae at 808-875-8190.