Police arrest Hilo woman accused of assaulting a police officer

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Over on the Big Island, police arrested a Hilo woman accused of assaulting an officer.

Hawaii Police Department officials reported that 30-year-old Krystal Kahalioumi was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, after they said she hit an unmarked police car while trying to drive away.

In August, police said that her boyfriend, Peter Grammer was found dead at a home in Mountain View.

Her brother, Dwayne “CJ” Wallace Junior was charged with his murder.

