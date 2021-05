HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson after he allegedly started a fire at the Hawaii Supreme Court building on Monday, May 10.

Police received assistance from the public to help identify the man. The 53-year-old was located on Queen Street on Tuesday, May 11 at 7:04 p.m. where he was placed under arrest.

Charges are pending on this case.