Police arrest armed man with stolen vehicle in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating an incident that happened earlier Monday afternoon near the Temple Valley Shopping center in Windward Oahu.
Police say an officer arrested a man armed with a gun who was driving a stolen vehicle.
A portion of Kahekili Highway was closed.
