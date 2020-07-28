Police arrest armed man with stolen vehicle in Kaneohe

by: Web Staff

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating an incident that happened earlier Monday afternoon near the Temple Valley Shopping center in Windward Oahu.

Police say an officer arrested a man armed with a gun who was driving a stolen vehicle.

A portion of Kahekili Highway was closed.

