Police arrest Ala Moana man accused of strangulation, terroristic threatening

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
hpd honolulu police patrol car badge generic_168730

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an abuse-strangulation case that stemmed from an incident in the Ala Moana area on March 10, around 1:30 p.m.

According to Honolulu Police Department, a 25-year-old man threatened a 29-year-old woman with a knife during an argument. He then apparently assaulted her and restricted her breathing.

At a later time, the woman reported the incident to the police and the police then arrested the suspect for abuse of family and household members (AFHM) strangulation and first-degree terroristic threatening around 8 p.m. that day.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story