Police arrest Ala Moana man accused of strangulation, terroristic threatening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an abuse-strangulation case that stemmed from an incident in the Ala Moana area on March 10, around 1:30 p.m.

According to Honolulu Police Department, a 25-year-old man threatened a 29-year-old woman with a knife during an argument. He then apparently assaulted her and restricted her breathing.

At a later time, the woman reported the incident to the police and the police then arrested the suspect for abuse of family and household members (AFHM) strangulation and first-degree terroristic threatening around 8 p.m. that day.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending investigation.