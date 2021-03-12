Police arrest 1, seize machines, cash from Kalihi game room

(Honolulu Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested a 60-year-old male and seized over a dozen gambling machines and cash from an illegal game room in Kalihi on Thursday, March 11.

The 60-year-old was arrested on suspicion of promoting gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Officials from the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit, Narcotics/Vice Divison, District 5 Community Policing Team and Specialized Service Division executed the search warrant on Thursday evening.

(Honolulu Police Department photo)

Members of the public are asked to call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808)-723-3933 to report illegal gambling.

