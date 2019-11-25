Police are looking for suspects involved in two armed robberies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first robbery happened in Salt Lake around 11 p.m. Saturday night. About an hour later, a man was carjacked in Hawaii Kai.

The victims took a video of the masked man who they say robbed them at gunpoint in the parking lot of Target at Salt Lake. The victims tell us the suspect pulled up in front of them and, in a hurried state, demanded their jewelry.

“I was still stuck on the thought that it was a prank at first, but when I looked down the barrel of the gun, I was like alright just comply. I ain’t trying to escalate this any further. I don’t want anyone getting hurt,” said the victim who did not want to be identified.

Police say a short time later, the suspect’s vehicle was found unoccupied. From the group, two of them got their chains taken from them.

“The fact there was six of us to one person and he didn’t care it’s like no matter where you go, even in places like, that you can’t trust anywhere now,” said another victim. “There’s no way you can protect yourselves from something like that.”

About an hour later in Hawaii Kai, another victim was robbed. This time it was a carjacking. Author Puaa says he was in his car in the parking lot of 24 Hour Fitness in Hawaii Kai. Puaa tells us the suspects’ vehicle passed him several times until they pulled up next to him.

“The first guy that stepped out had a 20 gauge pointed to my head, banged my head with the gun when I refused to give in to his demands,” said Puaa.

Puaa says there were a total of five men wearing bandannas to cover their faces. He tells us three guns were pointed at him, with one suspect holding a metal rod. The suspects drove off with his wallet and vehicle.

“They were using vulgar language telling me to give in to their demands if not, they would blow my brains out,” said Puaa.

Puaa tells us after he was carjacked, he posted about his stolen vehicle on social media.

The company, 24 Hour Fitness, sent us a statement on the incident:

We are aware of the incident involving a club member who was carjacked outside of the 24 Hour Fitness Hawaii Kai club at 7120 Kalanianaole Hwy. in the early morning hours. We are working with local authorities and as this is an active investigation, we are referring all questions to them.



The safety and security of our members are of the utmost importance for 24 Hour Fitness, and we want everyone to have a positive experience each time they visit our clubs. We remind our members and guests to report suspicious activity to 24 Hour Fitness team members or the police immediately. 24 Hour Fitness

A couple of hours later someone found it on Center Drive next to the Federal Fire Department building in Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The victims are disheartened about the brazen crimes that took place in their community but hope to raise awareness.

“No matter if you’re with a group of friends, keep an eye out. You don’t know how sketchy people are nowadays,” said the victim.

“First I was planning on trying to be a hero, but that doesn’t ever turn out good. I did what anyone should do which is give in to the demands. Let the police handle it,” said Puaa.