KAUAI (KHON2) – Kaua‘i police are investigating the deaths of two adults found dead Friday in a condo at Po‘ipū Shores.

Their identities have not yet been released.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Friday, police were dispatched to Po‘ipū Shores to conduct a welfare check on a man who was staying at the condo, as he was not seen or heard from since Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Upon arrival, police discovered the 50-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman deceased in the condo. At this time, police believe their deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

Autopsies are pending to determine the exact cause of their deaths.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau Bryson Ponce at 241-1681 or Police Dispatch at 241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300.