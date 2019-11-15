Police are asking witnesses to a fatal crash to come forward

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and Crimestoppers are asking for witnesses to a fatal crash on Friday, November 8, to come forward.

Shortly after 5 a.m. the driver of a black 2-door 2003 Porsche Boxster was heading south on Kamehameha Highway when it turned left into the Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center against the red light.

A moped headed northbound crashed into the vehicle.

The moped driver, identified as 53-year-old Laura Silva, was taken to the hospital where she died.

KHON2 News spoke to Silva’s family last weekend. They say she was on her way to work at the Windward Mall.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.