Investigation underway at Halawa Correctional Facility after multiple inmates are hospitalized for unknown medical emergencies

Police and ambulances respond to Halawa Correctional Facility on Thursday, Sept. 16. (KHON2)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to Halawa Correctional Facility at approximately 11:40 a.m. Thursday after a call came in from the prison for multiple inmates who needed emergency medical care. Police were also at the scene.

KHON2 witnessed emergency responders putting on bulletproof vests before entering the facility.

According to Honolulu EMS Director Dr. Jim Ireland, five ambulances were requested. Multiple tents and a command truck were also set up.

Dr. Ireland said seven ill patients were treated and transported by EMS to various hospitals with an unknown medical condition. Two are an serious condition and five are in stable condition.

A Honolulu Police Department spokesperson told KHON2 that the Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) is taking the lead in this investigation.

Tommy Johnson, PSD’s Deputy Director for Corrections, said the dormitory is under lockdown as the department does a thorough search of the area and reviews surveillance footage.