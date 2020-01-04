Police advise parents on how to keep kids safe as school resumes session

HONOLULU (KHON2) – After a two-week winter break, thousands of kids will be heading back to school on Monday, Jan. 6.

That means that there will be an increase in both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

CrimeStoppers want to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings. They also recommend parents to talk to their kids about always being aware of their surroundings.

“A lot of kids these days have cell phones or electronic items,” said Sgt. Chris Kim. “Tell them to actually to pay attention, look up every once in a while to what’s around them, whether it be strangers or vehicles.”

If your child got something for Christmas that they want to show their friends, Sgt. Kim recommends that the items should be left at home because it could make them a target for thieves.