GLENWOOD, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is developing news on Hawai’i Island.

Big island police have reported that officers are involved in police activity in Aloha Estates.

Around 4 p.m., police said that officers are currently involved in “Police activity” in Aloha Estates on Mauna Loa Road in Glenwood.

Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Residents said they saw at least ten police vehicles blocking the area.

Police said that it is an active situation and additional information will be released soon.

Seek alternate routes.