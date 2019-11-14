Police: 939 arrested for driving under the influence as of November 2019

BIG ISLAND (KHON2) — Big Island police arrested 10 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant from November 4 through November 10.

According to police officials, four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far as of November 2019, there were 939 DUI arrests in comparison to the 944 that were arrested during the same period in 2018.

According to HPD, there have been 838 major accidents so far in 2019. During the same period of time in 2018, there were 1,022 major accidents, a decrease of 18 percent.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.