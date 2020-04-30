Police: 45-year-old man shot dead on the Big Island

1  of  2
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island are investigating a shooting incident that left a 45-year-old man dead.

Kona patrol officers responded to a reported shooting on Tuesday, April 28, around 9:09 p.m. that had just happened in the 83-5000 block of Middle Keei Road, Captain Cook.

When they arrived, they found a man with an injury that appeared to be consistent with a gunshot. The man was later prononced dead at the Kona Community Hospital.

His name is being withheld pending identification and notification of next-of-kin. An autopsy will be held to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say that 66-year-old James Bonham Captain Cook was arrested at the scene on the count of murder in the second-degree as detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation. 

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aron Tomota at (808) 326-4646 ext.262 or aron.tomota@hawaiicounty.gov.          

