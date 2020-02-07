Police: 4-year-old girl falls from a second-story window

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a case in connection to a 4-year-old girl.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 4-year-old girl fell out of a second-story bedroom window on February 1, around 10 a.m.
Officials said that the little girl suffered a lacerated liver due to the fall.
The girl was taken to Tripler Medical Center and was later released.
Police could not provide more details on case, which is still pending investigation.
