HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attention, trainers! Pokémon GO is celebrating Stufful Community Day and the Season of Alola by holding a sweepstakes with a trip to Hawaii as the grand prize!

Participants can also enter to win a tropical-themed, in-game outfit.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Stufful, the Flailing Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut during April’s Community Day event on Saturday, April 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Stufful will appear in the wild!

Here’s how to enter: Follow Pokémon GO’s Twitter account and retweet their sweepstakes tweet.

Grand Prize (1 Winner):

Trip for two to Hawaii (Trip can be redeemed within the window of a year.)



Tropical-themed avatar outfit set Consists of an Alola shirt, round sunglasses, Flabébé hairpin, backpacker capris (for male avatars), white track shorts (for female avatars) and red sandals. Items will be granted via code. Trainers who already have these items unlocked will not receive a duplicate or an alternative.



In honor of Sustainability Week, Niantic will also provide opportunities for the winners to work with sustainable organizations in Hawaii during their visit.

Retweet Milestone Rewards for All Players

If there are enough retweets by the start of Stufful Community Day, the in-game shop will have a free box for all trainers that has rewards based on the retweet milestone achieved.

10,000 retweets – Lure Module ×1

20,000 retweets – Lucky Egg ×1

30,000 retweets – Premium Battle Pass ×1

There is no purchase necessary to enter this contest, which is open to residents of eligible countries. You must be at least 18 years old to enter, and over 20 years old in Taiwan.

Click here to read the official rules.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Winners will be notified by direct message. Make sure your account is not set to private.