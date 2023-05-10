HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) are responsible for maintaining the Pohoiki boat ramp.

Pohoiki boat ramp was damaged in the 2018 Kilauea eruption that led to volcanic debris landing in the path of the boat ramp. It has been unusable since.

The DLNR DOBOR is holding a virtual public meeting that is meant to discuss the Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the Pohoiki Boat Ramp Dredging of Volcanic Debris project.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, May 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. DLNR had asked that the community contribute the discussion.

Pohoiki boat ramp has been closed since the 2018 Kilauea eruption in Mauna Kea, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

The use of the Pohoiki Boat Ramp facility, which is owned and maintained by DOBOR, was disrupted by the Kīlauea volcano eruption of 2018,” said DLNR.

DLNR went on to explain how it has impacted both resident usage as well as commercial usage since it was closed in 2018.

“This negatively affected ocean rescue services, commercial fishing, food sustainability practices and tour and recreational opportunities.”

DLNR said that the proposed project — Pohoiki Boat Ramp Dredging of Volcanic Debris — would work to restore navigational access to the boat ramp by removing accumulated material from Pohoiki Bay through excavation and dredging.

According to DLNR, the DEA draft can be viewed online, and hard copies are available at the Pāhoa, Mountain View, and Hilo public libraries.

You can also provide written comments to trevor@tlcghawaii.gov or finn.d.mccall@hawaii.gov.

DLNR said that these written comments will need to be received by their offices no later than May 23.