Pohaku, Hawaiian monk seal, treated for toxoplasmosis

A sick Hawaiian monk seal captured in Ko Olina has toxoplasmosis.

RO 28, or Pohaku, was brought to the NOAA fisheries last month after she was spotted floating in the ocean and not actively swimming. NOAA says test results show she’s suffering from toxoplasmosis, a disease that spreads through cat feces and can cause organ failure. Officials say, despite aggressive treatment, Pohaku is still very lethargic, a sign the infection is causing pain.

