Plumbing company to pay overtime violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local plumbing service and its construction contractor have been ordered to pay more than $195,000 in overtime violations.

According to the US Department of Labor, investigators found that workers at Phoenix Renovation Corporation would clock in between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Employers only paid them beginning at 8.

When employees asked why, managers told them they would not approve timesheets if employees included pre-shift hours worked.

The companies have also been fined $61,000.