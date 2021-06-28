Plum season opens at Kōke’e State Park

LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) — Plum picking season will soon begin on Kauai.

You’ll have to make a drive to get to the fruit.

That’s because the plums are all the way up in Kōke’e State Park.

If you can make the twisting drive you can pick up to five pounds of plums for free.

You need to get a harvesting permit from at the park’s headquarters first and bring your own equipment.

The season begins Saturday, July 3 but don’t wait too long.

Officials say they don’t expect a great crop this year, so best to get in on the harvest early.