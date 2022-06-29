KOKEE, Hawaii (KHON2) — It’s plum season in Hawaii and harvest permits are available at the Kokee State Park on Kauai, starting July 2.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources permits are free, but forms must be completed and dropped in the box after harvesting.

DLNR said harvesting is permitted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. in designated areas.

Individuals are allowed to harvest up to 5 pounds of plums each day. DLNR said the plum crop in Kokee has been on the decline over the years due to weather, over-harvesting and tree damage.

According to DLNR, prime picking was reported in the 1950s and in 2014, however, the department hasn’t seen a good crop for more than five years.

Plum is used to make traditional ume, candy or fermented wine in Hawaii.