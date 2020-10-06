Plogging supply event aims to encourage residents to stay active while helping clean

HONOLULU – Have you heard of plogging? The Department of Facility Maintenance Storm Water Quality Division (DFM-SWQ) is joining the popular international movement with its own Plogging Campaign.

“Plogging, the practice of picking up trash while walking or jogging, is a simple and easy way to keep local neighborhoods, streets and the ocean clean,” says DFM-SWQ.

The Department plans to give out plogging supplies at the following events:

Friday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ala Moana Regional Park

Friday, October 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the DFM-SWQ Pearl City Warehouse

Supplies will include trash bags, gloves, and a mask. These will be limited to one per person and to persons 18 years or older

“Plogging is a fun way to get some exercise, while also helping to clean up our environment. We hope it encourages residents to do their part and have a little fun while doing it,” said Ross S. Sasamura, P.E., Director and Chief Engineer of the City’s Department of Facility Maintenance.

To pick up your pack, sign up at for the Ala Moana event here or the Pearl City event here.

For more information on Plogging, visit the DFM-SWQ website or call 768-3343.

