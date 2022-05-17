HONOLULU (KHON2) — Places around the island are busier than ever as summer approaches, which means they need more workers.



There are a lot of different jobs for high school students out of school, and students do not have to have job experience.

Consolidated Theaters said that it is a great place to work if you’re looking for a first job with a fun environment and many benefits including delicious popcorn.

“There’s definitely good incentives on top of, you know, on top of the pay, which is also nice, but yeah, definitely you can come, you can bring your stuff and, um, three of your friends to watch our movie. You know, what’s better than that.” Kyler Kokubun

New movies coming out in the summer of 2022, so what better place to work than a movie theatre. But, if you don’t like that option, you could also work as a lifeguard for summer fun.

The Honolulu Dept. of Parks & Recreation said “one of the good jobs that we offer at parks and recreation is our part-time lifeguard positions. Um, they are available to 16 to 17-year-olds and above, um, and those are also amazing jobs as well because you’re outside. Now. You get to know the community that you’re working with a lot of the regular pool users.”

Lifeguards get paid above minimum wage as well. Nathan Serota with the Honolulu Dept. of Parks & Recreation said “and that actually has a starting pay of $16.25 an hour. So come in, you know. Good summertime pay it’s part-time so you can fit it in with your schedule as well, too.”

To be a lifeguard all you need is to be American Red Cross certified.

There are also job fairs that local restaurants Hula Grill and Zippy’s are holding, just note that if you are under 18 all you need is a workers permit. The Hula Grill job fair is on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Zippy’s Koko head hiring event is on May 19 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.