HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s first 24-hour hoop-a-thon happened earlier this month and raised more than $22,000.

The organization, Hoops for Hawaii presented two checks to community organizations on Oahu.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaii received $17,000 for its mission of helping families of children with medical hardships.

Palama Settlement, which hosted the event, received $5,000 which will go toward its community programs.