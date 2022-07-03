HONOLULU (KHON2) — There will be a blessing for a playground in Mililani that honors the life of a Navy widow who always helped others.

The blessing will be on Tuesday, July 5 at the Saint John Apostle & Evangelist Catholic Church on Kuahelani Avenue. The program starts at 4:30 p.m. in the church, a mass starts at 5 p.m., followed by a blessing and dedication of Kiddy’s Playground, and then a dinner at the community center. Bishop Larry Silva will be there.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Kristin Gudbjorg DeCoster, who was also affectionately called Kiddy, was a Navy widow who was active in the community. She passed away in April 2021 at the age of 88. Her husband Richard DeCoster, who served in the Navy on the USS Bowfin after WWII, died in 1997.

Kiddy’s friend of more than 40 years, Dan Del Monte who is also a veteran, raised money and had a playground built to honor her at the Saint John’s Catholic Montessori pre-school at her church.

Kiddy’s Playground, Mililani, Hawaii, Sunday, July 3, 2022

Kiddy’s Playground, Mililani, Hawaii, Sunday, July 3, 2022

For more than 20 years made yarn lei for the submariners who died and placed it on the Memorial Walk at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

She crocheted hats, and she went to the hospital cancer wards and gave them to the women who lost their hair.

The keiki of the church’s pre-school now have a place to play at Kiddy’s Playground.