HONOLULU (KHON2) — As you make your way through Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, keep in mind that toys can pose potential hazards for your keiki.

So, be mindful of how toys are constructed and what parts can be removable. This little bit of information can go a long way in protecting your keiki from hazards or even death.

Certain toys can pose safety hazards for children, and it’s important for parents and caregivers to be aware of these risks. Here are some examples of toys that may be dangerous for children:

Small Parts: Toys with small parts that can be easily detached, such as buttons, eyes, or other small accessories, pose a choking hazard, especially for young children.

Sharp Edges and Points: Toys with sharp edges or points can cause injuries. It’s essential to avoid toys with protruding or sharp parts that could cut or puncture a child.

Projectiles: Toys that shoot or launch projectiles, such as darts, arrows, or pellets, can cause eye injuries or harm if not used properly.

Toxic Materials: Toys made from materials containing harmful chemicals, such as lead-based paints or toxic plastics, can be dangerous if ingested or if there is prolonged skin contact.

Cords and Strings: Toys with long cords or strings can pose a strangulation risk, especially for infants and young children. Avoid toys with cords longer than 12 inches.

Flammable Materials: Toys made from flammable materials can be dangerous, especially if they are played with near open flames or heat sources.

Riding Toys without Helmets: Riding toys such as bicycles, scooters, or skateboards can lead to injuries if not used with appropriate safety gear, including helmets.

Loud Toys: Toys that produce loud noises can potentially damage a child’s hearing. It’s important to check the noise level of toys and avoid those that are excessively loud.

Magnets: Toys with small, powerful magnets can be dangerous if swallowed. Ingested magnets can attract each other through the intestinal walls, causing serious health issues.

Balloons: Uninflated or broken balloons can pose a choking hazard. Always supervise young children when they are playing with balloons.

Chemistry Sets: Some chemistry sets may contain hazardous chemicals. Ensure that any chemistry set is age-appropriate and used under adult supervision.

Parents and caregivers should always check the recommended age range on toy packaging, follow safety guidelines and be aware of any recalls.

Regularly inspect toys for wear and tear, and discard or repair damaged toys promptly.

Additionally, staying informed about product recalls and toy safety regulations is crucial for ensuring the well-being of children during play.