Plastic ban bill no longer includes prepackaged foods

Changes have been made to Oahu’s plastic ban bill after strong opposition from business owners. It was being dubbed as “The Frankenstein Bill” because it went too far, and both sides agree.

Supporters of the proposal say plastic for prepackaged foods is no longer part of the ban. But those against it say the bill is still gonna hurt a lot of local businesses.

About 200 members from Hawaii’s food industry protested outside of Honolulu Hale last week, saying the bill would drive them out of business. The way the bill was written, it would have included banning plastic for prepackaged foods.

Council member Ann Kobayashi says even banks were worried about the bill because they could lose their clients.

“That has never happened where the banks get involved but they’re so worried I mean 7/11 would pull out, I mean Zippy’s,” she said.

She says she was astounded when she learned that the bill went that far, which was why it was referred back to committee before council voted on it.

“I was told that it was the mayor’s administration, the Office of Sustainability I guess, who provided a lot of the wording,” said Kobayashi.

“It was kind of ambiguous about what it included. It was never meant to include prepackaged goods and shelf stable items in the grocery store,” said Stuart Coleman, Surfrider Foundation Hawaii Manager.

He says the amended version is closer to the law passed on the neighbor islands, although Oahu takes it a step further.

“This will be similar to the Maui and Big Island bills in terms of polystyrene but it goes beyond that to get to the single use service ware, forks, knives, stirrers, straws and those kinds of things,” said Coleman.

But some opponents say the bill is still too broadly written and needs more work.

“It’s attempting to cover both food vendors and businesses within a scope and that’s going to be problematic because I believe that there’ll be a lot of unintended consequences,” said Jason Higa, CEO of FCH Enterprises.

The city council’s public safety committee will hold a hearing on the amended version of the bill on Thursday. Businesses that support the bill will hold rally on Tuesday at Honolulu Hale.