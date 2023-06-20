7-eleven teamed up with OmniFoods to launch a plant-based katsu musubi. (Photo credit: OmniFoods)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 7-Eleven teamed up with OmniFoods to launch a plant-based katsu musubi.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This musubi will be available in all 66 7-Eleven locations across the state according to OmniFoods.

On Oahu, this musubi will cost $2.99 and on the rest of the other islands, this musubi will cost $3.49.

This new item will be added to the selection of many grab-and-go snacks 7-Eleven offers.

Snacks 7-Eleven offers:

SPAM Musubi

Spicy Ahi Inari

Baked Salmon Triangle Musubi

Mochiko Chicken Jumbo Musubi

Teri Chicken Bento

Menehune Karaage Chicken Bento

Lup Cheong house-made manapua

Curry house-made manapua

OmniFoods said this plant-based katsu musubi “offers the same familiar taste and flavor as traditional Katsu Musubi, with added health benefits.”

This item also looks like a traditional Musubi with plant-based meat on top of rice and wrapped in sushi nori.

7-Eleven teamed up with OmniFoods to launch a plant-based katsu musubi. (Photo credit: OmniFoods)

The plant-based Katsu Musubi is a great addition to our menu and reflects our commitment to providing innovative and high-quality products to our customers.” Debbie Lee Soon, Food Innovation & Development Manager at 7-Eleven Hawaii.

OMNI Luncheon is a meat alternative that is plant-based and made with non-GMO soy, wheat, and beets.

This alternative meat is also high in dietary plant fiber, free from cholesterol, and made with lower sodium than typical meat products.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Co-Founder and CEO of OmniFoods David Yeung said he is excited to bring this food item to all 7-Elevens in Hawaii and his mission “is to provide delicious and sustainable plant-based alternatives to the public, and we believe that this partnership with 7-Eleven Hawaii is a great step towards achieving our mission.”