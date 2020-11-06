Plant a tree, celebrate Hawaii’s 115th Arbor Day on Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii’s 115th Arbor Day will be on Saturday, Nov. 7. Thousands of trees are expected to be given away, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’ll be a little different this year.

Trees play an important part in our lives, whether it’s in your backyard or at your neighborhood park.

“They benefit our health, they benefit physical, mental health. They help our ecosystems with runoff and pollution,” said Shannon Noelle Rivera, the coordinator with Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program and Arbor Day Hawaii. “They quiet the cities. The urban heat effect is lessened by trees. They’re vital and critical infrastructure, and we don’t often think of them as infrastructure.”

There will be a giveaway on Oahu, Maui and on Kauai.

But this year, it’ll be drive-thru where you go online, pick your tree, and reserve your time.

The best part? The trees are free on a first-come, first-served basis.

“So we have all of the species list on our website. So you get to go through and see all of the species that might fit your area better because if you have a small area, you don’t want to get a large monkeypod tree that gets really big,” Rivera explained. “We want these trees to survive and we want them to last for a while. So pick what tree is best for you online.”

Arbor Day Hawaii falls in November because it’s the start to our rainy season, but there are ways to contribute to this important effort all year round.

“So all year, we’re growing and caring for these trees. So we are always open for people to help us with that,” said Rivera. “We have community grants that you don’t have to be a non-profit to apply, but if you want to start a native rain garden for your community, or if you want to grow trees for your own giveaway, we want the community to reach out to us.”

