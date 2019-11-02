Plant a free tree Saturday with Arbor Day in Hawai’i

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Representative of the uniquely beautiful island landscape we call home, Hawai’i is distinct in its celebration of trees and the natural environment with its very own designated Arbor Day.

Celebrated on the first Friday in November, close to the beginning of the rainy season and an ideal time to plant a tree, the City & County of Honolulu and Arbor Day Hawai’i will mark this occasion with a tree planting ceremony followed by tree giveaways at several garden locations across the island.

This year, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Department of Parks & Recreation staff invited the public to a tree planting ceremony today.

Tomorrow, the public will have their chance to take home a tree of their own, and help make O’ahu greener, during the annual Arbor Day tree giveaway and celebrations.

This giveaways are scheduled beginning at 9:00am at the following locations across O’ahu:

Foster Botanical Garden, Kailua United Methodist Church, Pearl City Urban Garden Center, Wahiawā Botanical Garden and Waimea Valley Center.

For outer islands residents, you can see if celebrations are going on throughout your island through the website: www.smarttreespacific.org.