Plans announced for new solar farm on Oahu that gives customers options

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those that live in a townhome or condo might soon be able to take advantage of solar panels, whether they own or rent.

Developer Peter Savio announced his plans to create a solar farm on Oahu on Thursday, June 10.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Anyone who is interested will be given the option to buy and own a solar unit or purchase the amount of energy capacity needed for their homes.

“So you’ll be able to buy based on what your bill presently is. If you’re a renter, you can buy and when you move the panel and the condo moves with you, the credit moves with you. If you decide to move to the mainland, you can sell your position to someone else.” Peter Savio, developer

The solar farm would be built on land near Kipapa Gulch, which Savio has already purchased.

The plan still needs to be approved by the State Utilities Commission and Hawaiian Electric.

Click here to learn more.