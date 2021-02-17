Planners discuss updates to new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District

The clouds turn orange over Aloha Stadium as the sunsets during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Air Force and Hawaii, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District team is holding a video conference Wednesday to provide an update on the status, plans and timeline for the project.

In December 2020, state officials released a drafted environmental impact statement detailing the project’s impacts on the surrounding environment. Hawaii residents could comment on the proposal by Feb. 8, 2021.

The plan calls for a 35,000-seat stadium and is expected to cover 98 acres. It includes modernizing the space by building mixed-use developments, a rail station, hotels, retail centers and more. The proposed changes are an effort to improve current operations at the stadium as the financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

Last week, Aloha Stadium officials confirmed to the state Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism that holding fans in the venue is unsafe, barring substantial repairs.

Gov. David Ige suggested putting resources towards repairing and maintaining the current Aloha Stadium rather than keeping the plans for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.