HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department reported that they received a 911 call around 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

Emergency personnel said the call led them to an aircraft that had run off the runway and into Kane’ohe Bay.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to the Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi, they confirmed to KHON2.com that a P-8A aircraft overshot the runway and landed in Kane’ohe Bay.

According to the Navy’s website, the P-8A is a reconnaissance aircraft, which operates with a smaller crew.

The P-8A Poseidon is described as the United States Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft. It is said to conduct long-range, anti-submarine warfare as well as anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

The Navy said the P-8A Poseidon, which landed in Kaneʻohe Bay is the replacement aircraft for the P-3C Orion.

Officials have said that the runway is still closed as of Tuesday, Nov. 21. That is according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

KHON2.com is still waiting for more information from the United States Navy on what is happening with the P-8A.

As it stands, the vessel is filled with approximately 10,000 gallons of fuel along with other toxic chemicals. The community in Kaneʻohe is deeply concerned about what is going to happen to this ecosystem in the bay.

Residents also said there is a sensitive coral reef in the bay that is being impacted by the vessel and could suffer further if the chemicals are expelled from the vessel.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded, but they reported that there were no patients.