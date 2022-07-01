HONOLULU (KHON2) — A plane landed without its landing gear at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday, July 1, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Piper PA-44 landed with its gear up around 1:30 p.m. There was minor damage.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HDOT said it happened on Runway 4R with two people on board who ended up not needing medical attention.

Piper 44 plane lands without landing gear at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Courtey: Hawaii Department of Transportation)

Piper 44 plane lands without landing gear at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Courtey: Hawaii Department of Transportation)

Piper 44 plane lands without landing gear at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Courtey: Hawaii Department of Transportation)

According to the HDOT, the aircraft rescue firefighters responded to the incident and took the aircraft off of the runway. They then checked the runway to assure that there was no debris so it would be safe for other planes to use.

HDOT said runway 4R was reopened by 5:45 p.m.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Other runways were used so there was no disruption of service according to HDOT.