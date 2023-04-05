HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re planning to pick up a lei anytime soon, be prepared for a little bit of sticker shock, as we head into their peak season. A kumu hula preparing for Merrie Monarch and lei shop owner said the recent storm has impacted the supply.

Hula Halau o Kamuela, is one of 23 halau heading to Hilo next week to compete in the prestigious Merrie Monarch Festival.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Flawless execution of their hula is a must, but the flowers and lei they wear are equally important because they are judged on them.

Kunewa Mook, Hula Halau O Kamuela Kumu Hula: “It’s one of the basic things that they do look at,” explained Kumu Hula Kunewa Mook. “We use the flowers that go with the songs that we do.”

And, fake flowers are not an option.

“That’s not traditional for hula. It doesn’t go well with the Hawaiian people,” Mook said.

Mook and Kumu Hula Kau’i Kamana’o said finding the necessary flowers for 30 plus dancers is always a challenge; but this year, it’s been especially difficult to acquire the crown flowers and maile they need.

“About a month ago the rain came down and the wind, and we were all panicking trying to find flowers ’cause it damaged the flowers,” Kamana’o explained.

Thankfully, they were able to secure what they needed — straight from the source — saving a ton of money.

‘Cause maile lei alone, will cost you.

“Right now, its $60,” explained Tony Nguyen, manager at Lin’s Lei Shop.

“It doesn’t help that next week is Merrie Monarch and everything; so, it creates a high demand. And, right now, it’s prom season.”

According to Nguyen, demand for rare and fragrant flowers is always high

“Of course everyone wants that hard to get flower like pikake, pakalana, kukunaokala, all those hard stuff.”

He said the recent storm damaged a local pikake farm

“The waters came down, like, a lot has flooding on his property; and the wind caused his plants to tip over,” Nguyen explained. “Not too sure how you remedy that.”

They’re praying for a lot of sunshine and warmer weather

Nguyen said that prices will be going up even more in about a month, especially for high demand items like pikake lei and haku lei, as Mother’s Day and graduation roll around.

It’s really about supply and demand.

But, Nguyen said ever since the pandemic, prices have continued to rise.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“‘Cause there’s a lot of variables,” he explained. “A few months ago, we were dealing with high gas prices, then the raise of minimum wage.”